In Bali, prominent official faces backlash over illegal pet gibbon

DENPASAR, Indonesia — An elected official in Bali surrendered a baby gibbon to conservation authorities last month after a social media post showing him playing with the animal at home caused outrage among animal rights advocates and conservationists, the latest in a long line of similar incidents in the mega biodiverse country. On Sept. 14, I Nyoman Giri Prasta, the head of Bali’s Badung district, posted a video to Instagram of his baby siamang, a type of gibbon. “This is Mimi, I take good care of her,” he says in the video. “Mimi is learning to walk,” Giri Prasta says in the Instagram video. The backlash was swift. “We are so [disappointed] to see a baby siamang, a protected, endangered and very sensitive primate openly promoted as a pet,” the Jakarta Animal Aid Network wrote on the image-sharing site. “We hope he / she is well despite these conditions and can be reunited with his / her own species.” Indonesian singer and actress Sherina Munaf also weighed in, writing, “Wild animals are NOT pets #wildanimalsarenotpets.” The district chief’s video was quickly deleted, and the next day, a new video uploaded to his account showed him handing over the siamang to the head of Bali’s conservation agency. In it, Giri Prasta says he gave up the animal so that it could be rehabilitated and released into the wilds of its native Sumatra. Giri Prasta hands the gibbon over to authorities, as seen in the video posted to Instagram last month. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

