Timmermans vs. Bolsonaro: Will the EU get deforestation off our dinner plates?

Europe is one of the largest drivers of tropical deforestation in the world, second only to China. That’s why the European Commission is drafting a plan to break the link between consumption in Europe and forest destruction around the world. It would represent a major step forward to fight deforestation, which destroyed an area the size of the United Kingdom in 2020 alone. But the leaked plan has several major loopholes that would substantially and unnecessarily weaken its impact even as deforestation in Brazil surges. Those loopholes are big enough to drive a bulldozer through and seem primarily geared as a sop to the industrial agriculture corporations affected by the law. Even while the law would protect parts of the Amazon rainforest, it would still allow big agriculture companies like Cargill to continue to drive large-scale deforestation right next door in Brazil’s Cerrado savannas, Pantanal wetlands, and Bolivian forests and export the products of that destruction to Europe. It would even exclude leather from scrutiny, even though cattle is the world’s largest driver of deforestation and agricultural climate pollution. It would neglect rubber, despite rubber-growing nations like Cambodia and Vietnam having among the world’s historically highest rates of recent deforestation. And it would also disregard the right of Indigenous Peoples to their ancestral land. EU climate czar Timmermans knows the importance of protecting the world’s remaining forests and their most loyal guardians, the Indigenous Peoples. And he is not alone in this crusade. But he is up against powerful vested interests in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

