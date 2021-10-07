Tracking white-bellied pangolins in Nigeria, the new global trafficking hub

CROSS RIVER NATIONAL PARK, Nigeria — It wasn’t supposed to be this straightforward. For days, we’d crisscrossed rainforest-blanketed mountains, hacked through thorny thickets and corkscrewing lianas, narrowly escaped rockfalls, and become fodder for army ants beneath torrential skies — all to no avail. Now, here we are: only a 30-minute amble from camp along a well-trodden jungle trail, and less than three hours’ drive from one of Nigeria’s major metropolises. And yet we’re staring up at an eyeshine that Nigerian scientist Charles Emogor thinks “looks very promising.” Park ranger Cyril Ogar swivels his flashlight. Like a series of camera flashes, the arc of his torch beam momentarily illuminates a few snapshots of darkness-shrouded rainforest. The firework-shaped leaves of African corkwoods. The metallic glint of the rangers’ ever-present shotguns. And then, all at once, the white, spiderwebbing branches of an emergent tree that might just harbor the very reason for our visit. It’s little more than a hard-to-resolve silhouette and eyeshine, for now. But already, I’m praying it’s a pangolin. “Its eyes are close together, like it’s got a pointy snout. That rules out pottos,” Emogor says with a grin. The words have barely left his lips before he runs off the trail and into the dark undergrowth. I stay transfixed to the spot and raise my binoculars toward the mystery silhouette. We’re in the Oban Division of Cross River National Park, the 2,800-square-kilometer (1,100-square-mile) chunk of rainforest on Nigeria’s border with Cameroon, which flows into the latter country’s Korup National…This article was originally published on Mongabay

