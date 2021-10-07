UK public now eating significantly less meat

From BBC
Daily meat consumption in the UK has fallen by 17% in the last decade, a study has shown.
That reduction though, is not happening quickly enough to meet a key national target, according to scientists.
The aim is to reduce the environmental impact of out diets.
This goal, set by the National Food Strategy, is based on a review of the whole UK food system – from farming and production to hunger and sustainability.
It recommended meat consumption in the UK fall by 30% over the next 10 years.
“We now know we need a more substantial reduction,” said lead researcher Cristina Stewart from the University of Oxford.
The new study, published in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health, revealed that while most people are eating less red and processed meat compared to a decade ago, they are eating more white meat.
High consumption of red and processed meat can increase the risk of health problems including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and even certain cancers.
Meat production also has a higher environmental impact – producing more planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions – than other types of agriculture and food production.
This Oxford-based research team used data from the National Diet and Nutrition Survey – a detailed survey of the dietary habits of more than 15,000