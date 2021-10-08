FOREST Act bill would hold global suppliers accountable for illegal deforestation

Agricultural suppliers around the world may soon have to rethink how to sell products that contribute to global forest loss. U.S. lawmakers have introduced an ambitious bill in congress that would prohibit the import of products connected to illegally deforested land, and would establish a roadmap for countries that need to strengthen environmental regulations. The FOREST Act of 2021, sponsored by Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Representative Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), is designed to hold countries accountable for agricultural products that are destroying forests all over the globe. “Companies and governments are increasingly making commitments to end deforestation within their supply chains and borders,” the senators said in a release. They noted that the clearing of forests has accelerated in violation of producer countries’ laws, and that companies are consistently falling short of their goals. “Elimination of commodity-driven deforestation is good for the environment and good for business,” they said. Deforestation in tropical countries results in around 4.8 gigatons of annual greenhouse gas emissions, according to Global Forest Watch. And the UN Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that around 420 million hectares (1.6 million square miles) of forest have been converted since 1990, often to make way for palm oil, cattle, soybeans, rubber, pulp and cocoa, among other agricultural commodities. In Southeast Asia, the palm oil industry has been plagued by a lack of transparency, making it almost impossible to connect deforestation to specific actors. Earlier this year, Mongabay reported that some little-known companies in Indonesia might have gotten away with…This article was originally published on Mongabay

