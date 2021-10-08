Hidden camera footage exposes bribery for palm oil in Papua New Guinea

A palm oil executive was secretly filmed describing the payment of bribes to public officials in exchange for logging permits and access to land in Papua New Guinea, in a new undercover investigation by Global Witness. Investigators from the London-based watchdog group posed as Western businessmen over dinner with executives from East New Britain Resources Group (ENB), one of the biggest logging and palm oil firms operating in Papua New Guinea (PNG). As a hidden camera recorded his every word, the company’s public relations manager said bribes to a government minister typically ran from from 50,000 to 100,000 Papua New Guinean kina ($14,000-28,000). Global Witness also filmed ENB’s CEO describing a tax evasion scheme, and the director of another palm oil firm, Tobar Investment, talking about paying a special police unit to beat up villagers opposed to their plantations. “We went after them in the night, got them, belted them up, and locked them up at the station,” the Tobar director, Edward Lamur, says in the footage. Those caught on camera generally denied doing anything illegal when formally contacted by Global Witness after the fact. ENB’s palm oil has been used by some of the world’s largest consumer goods companies, including Cargill, Colgate-Palmolive, Kellogg’s, Danone, Nestlé, Reckitt and Hershey, all of which cut ties with ENB after Global Witness intervened, according to a Channel 4 report on the Global Witness investigation. Home to the world’s third-largest stretch of rainforest, Papua New Guinea is one of the world’s most biodiverse countries,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

