High risk, low pay for DRC rangers entrusted to guard a gorilla sanctuary

At the age of 13, Marie Jeanne Bora Ntianabo already knew she wanted to be a park ranger. Today, she’s one of 250 rangers protecting Kahuzi-Biega National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, home to rare and threatened species like Grauer’s gorillas (Gorilla beringei graueri), from poachers and gold prospectors. Kahuzi-Biega was established in 1970 and covers an area of 6,000 square kilometers (2,300 square miles). It lies in the eastern DRC and has been on UNESCO’s List of World Heritage in Danger since 1997. The park is home to many threatened species, including lowland bongos (Tragelaphus eurycerus), owl-faced monkeys (Cercopithecus hamlyni), forest elephants (Loxodonta cyclotis), and gorillas. When she was still a girl, Ntianabo took part in awareness-raising programs organized by rangers in the field and was drawn to this work, which she thought was “extraordinary.” She set her sights on one day becoming one of them, a dream that came true after she graduated from university. In 2013, Ntianabo passed a recruitment test and joined the Kahuzi-Biega National Park team, one of eight women among 111 recruits. Low salaries for park rangers The park’s rangers are tasked with the dangerous job of protecting and preserving wildlife from poachers, prospectors looking for gold and coltan within the park’s boundaries, and from armed groups fighting in the conflicts that have persisted across the eastern DRC and neighboring countries since the late 1990s. All of these groups have ready access to sophisticated weapons and do extensive damage to the park’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

