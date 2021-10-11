Black scientists say UK research is institutionally racist

From BBC
Dr Jazmin Scarlett, a student in volcanology, had been excited to embark on a career in academic research. She believed she was well placed to get job offers given she has a distinction in her masters and is a recipient of the prestigious President’s medal from the Royal Geological Society.
But almost a year on from obtaining her PhD, Dr Scarlett has received more than 30 rejections for full-time research posts. After one unsuccessful application, Dr Scarlett asked for feedback, and was told that although she was academically qualified, it was felt she “would not fit in”.
She acknowledges that getting a job in academia isn’t easy, but suspects her race may be a factor.
“I feel almost paranoia that it is because of the colour of my skin. Because the feedback I constantly get has been: ‘Your CV is great, you are great in the interview, but there’s someone that’s got that little bit extra’ – and those people have been white.'”
She says that her peers who did PhDs around the same time as her and have taken the next step in their careers – as post doctoral students – are all white.
Dr Scarlett says: “My credentials and my CV and experience for the position are great, but why is it that someone else has been hired instead of me?”
Many exceptionally gifted black science students choose not to get to even Dr Scarlett’s stage.
Jariatou Jarra wanted to research quantum mechanics when she started her physics degree at Imperial College London. After