Climate change: Prince Charles sympathetic to protesters’ anger

From BBC
Prince Charles has told the BBC he understands why campaigners from organisations like Extinction Rebellion take to the streets to demand action on climate change.
In a hard-hitting interview on the climate issue the Prince said actions like blocking roads “isn’t helpful”.
But he said he totally understood the “frustration” climate campaigners feel.
And he warned of a “catastrophic” impact if more ambitious action isn’t taken on climate change.
Speaking in the gardens of his house on the Balmoral estate in Scotland, the Prince of Wales said it had taken too long for the world to wake up to the risks of climate change.
And he worried that world leaders would “just talk” when they meet in Glasgow in November for a crucial UN climate conference. “The problem is to get action on the ground,” he said.
Asked if he sympathised with Greta Thunberg, the climate campaigner who has also criticised leaders for failing to act, he said: ”Of course I do, yes. All these young people feel nothing is ever happening so of course they’re going to get frustrated. I totally understand because nobody would listen and they see their future being totally destroyed”.
The Prince also said he understood why groups like Extinction Rebellion were taking their protests to the streets. “But it isn’t helpful, I don’t think, to do it in a way that alienates people.
“So I totally understand the frustration,
