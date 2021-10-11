Fires leave trail of dead wildlife, scorched land in Bolivia’s protected areas

Forest fires in Bolivia are showing no sign of abating, with blazes sweeping through ecosystems like the Amazon rainforest, Chaco scrubland, Chiquitanía savanna, and Pantanal wetland. With almost 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres) burned to date this year, experts are warning of a repeat of the devastation of recent years. In 2019, fires tore through nearly 6 million hectares (15 million acres), while in 2020 4 million hectares (10 million acres) burned. The department of Santa Cruz, in eastern Bolivia, is the worst-hit region this year, with nearly 790,000 hectares (2 million acres) burned as of the end of August, according Yovenka Rosado, the department’s forest fire program coordinator. Fires in the region have spread into protected areas, including the San Matías Integrated Management Natural Area (IMNA), Ñembi Guasu Area of Conservation and Ecological Importance, and the recently created Bajo Paraguá San Ignacio de Velasco Municipal Protected Area. Part of the Ñembi Guasu protected area following a forest fire. Image courtesy of Fundación NATIVA. “In the last two weeks, hotspots have intensified and become large-scale fires,” said Miguel Vargas, executive director of the Center for Legal Studies and Social Research (CEJIS), which monitors the fires by satellite. This year’s most impacted ecosystems, Vargas said, are in the Chaco and Chiquitanía regions. Nature reserves under attack The burning in the San Matías IMNA began in early August, with 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) reportedly destroyed in the space of just one week. The rapid spread of the fires was fanned by…This article was originally published on Mongabay

