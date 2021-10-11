In a sea of oil palms, even monitor lizards need islands of natural forest

The Kinbatangan River rises in the beating heart of Sabah, Malaysian Borneo, where ancient primary forest cloaks the slopes of steep-sided mountains. As it meanders east toward the Sulu Sea, the river traverses floodplains overrun by vast monocultures. Regimented rows of oil palms claw at the thin weft of natural forest that lines the Kinbatangan’s course. This fragile lifeline is home to some of the region’s most spectacular species, including Bornean elephants (Elephas maximus borneensis), orangutans (Pongo pygmaeus) and proboscis monkeys (Nasalis larvatus). Now, scientists have found that the forested river corridor, designated in 2005 as the Lower Kinbatangan Wildlife Sanctuary, is also vital for the somewhat less glamorous Asian water monitor lizard (Varanus salvator). As both predators and scavengers, Asian water monitor lizards are known to flourish in human-impacted landscapes, including oil palm plantations, where they thrive on an abundance of leftovers and rodent prey. Prior research has even shown that they fare better in plantations than natural habitats. However, this doesn’t appear to be the case in the fragmented wastes of the Kinbatangan floodplain. According to the findings of a new study, led by scientists from Cardiff University, U.K., in collaboration with the Sabah Wildlife Department, the Kinbatangan lizards are heavily dependent on patches of natural forest near oil palm plantations for key resources, such as breeding habitat and shelter. The researchers, who published their results in PLOS One, found far greater numbers of lizards in natural forest patches near oil palm plantations than in the plantations themselves. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay