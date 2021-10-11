On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, celebrating Earth’s unsung environmental stewards

The second Monday of October marks Indigenous Peoples’ Day in multiple cities and states across the U.S. Originally juxtaposed against Columbus Day, celebrated at the same time, the day was set aside to honor Indigenous peoples and their cultures within the country and ecosystems their ancestors have stewarded for millennia. In the U.S., and across the world, the traditional knowledge and active participation of Indigenous peoples in biodiversity conservation efforts has been shown to be highly effective in safeguarding high conservation value areas — at a fraction of the cost of other conservation measures. This is especially so when their land and resource rights are recognized. From 2000 to 2012, Indigenous lands in the Brazilian Amazon experienced 0.6% deforestation, compared to 7% outside of them. That latter forest loss, amounting to 22.5 million hectares (55.6 million acres) outside of Indigenous lands, resulted in 8.7 billion metric tons of CO2 emitted. As some countries have backed away from programs involving Indigenous societies, their deforestation rates have increased. Forest loss on Indigenous territories spiked by 150% in Brazil from 2016 to 2018. Image by Luis Sanchez/FAO. Mounting evidence for Indigenous peoples’ successful stewardship of the world’s biodiversity has been one of the main points of criticism against the creation of conservation areas and national parks that evict them for conservation purposes. Within the first draft of the Convention on Biological Diversity’s (CBD) Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, human rights groups emphasize that the target to safeguard 30% of the world’s biodiversity by 2030…This article was originally published on Mongabay

