Paper giants’ expansion plans raise fears of greater deforestation in Indonesia

JAKARTA — Activists are warning of “severe environmental and social risks” from plans by two of the world’s largest paper companies to significantly expand their operations in Indonesia. Both Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) and Asia Pacific Resources International Limited (APRIL) have been linked with the degradation and burning of carbon-dense peat forests in Sumatra and Kalimantan, the Indonesian portion of the island of Borneo. There could be even more forest clearing and fires — and the thick, choking haze that results — if the companies expand their pulpwood plantation footprints, says Sergio Baffoni, senior campaign coordinator at the Environmental Paper Network (EPN). “It seems that the pulp and paper companies are using the Government’s well-intentioned efforts to stimulate job growth by expanding their mills in a way that will contribute to respiratory health problems for millions of Indonesians,” he told Mongabay. “Job growth is crucial, but so is clean air to breathe.” Those government efforts refer to the hugely controversial slate of deregulation known as the omnibus law on job creation, passed amid widespread protests last year. The law dismantles environmental and labor protections across a range of industries, including the pulpwood industry. APP said in a statement that its planned expansion is “in compliance with the government’s policy to increase environmentally based investment” under the omnibus law, while APRIL said expanding its mill operations would “demonstrate that growth can be decoupled from deforestation.” Muhammad Hairul Sobri, director of the South Sumatra provincial chapter of the Indonesian Forum for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

