Building strategy to look at embodied carbon, says government

As a result, climate experts are urging ministers to make it hard for developers to demolish buildings without first exploring ways to refurbish and extend them.

The chairman of the government’s advisory climate change committee, Lord Deben, said the government had been slow to accept this reversal of established thinking and ministers had not had “the will and the clout to develop these policies”.

"We need to think differently," he said. "It's not acceptable to pull buildings down like this. We have to learn to make do and mend."