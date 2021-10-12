Climate change: ‘Adapt or die’ warning from UK watchdog

But the agency projects that even a smaller rise of 2C would have severe consequences:

Winter rainfall up by 6% by the 2050s and 8% by the 2080s (compared to 1981-2000)Summer rainfall down by about 15% by the 2050sLondon’s sea level up by 23cm by the 2050s and 45cm by the 2080sBy the 2050s, peak river flows could be up 27% while summer flows could be down as much as 82%An extra 3.4 billion litres of extra water needed every day before 2050, on top of the