Conservation will only scale when non-conservationists see its value, says James Deutsch

Last month, nine organizations collectively announced a $5 billion pledge toward biodiversity conservation efforts worldwide. Most of the participants are philanthropic foundations, but one signatory is Rainforest Trust, a conservation group that committed $500 million. The scale of Rainforest Trust’s commitment was surprising to some in the conservation world: just a decade ago, the Virginia-based group had an annual budget in the low single-digits millions. Now the organization is aiming to raise nine figures a year over the next five years — an incredible rate of expansion. Rainforest Trust is undertaking that ambitious target just 18 months after undergoing a major leadership transition: In April 2020, it appointed James Deutsch as CEO. Deutsch joined Rainforest Trust after several years at the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, where he oversaw the Great Elephant Census and worked on other biodiversity conservation initiatives under the umbrella of the late Microsoft co-founder’s personal philanthropy. Before that, he was Africa Director and then Vice President for Conservation Strategy at the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS). Peru. Photo credit: CEDIA Deutsch says the pledge will push Rainforest Trust to double down on its mission of creating and expanding protected and conserved areas through partnerships with other organizations. Rainforest Trust rallies the resources; partners lead the work on the ground. “We will continue to support land purchases, especially in the centers of endemism so critical for preventing species extinctions. But we will balance that with support for larger-scale park designations and indigenous titling projects, including in vast areas…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay