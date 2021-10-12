Fire and forest loss ignites concern for Brazilian Amazon’s jaguars

In August 2019, an unprecedented number of fires ripped through the Brazilian Amazon, sparking worldwide interest in reports of burning rainforest. In fact, the majority of blazes were on land that had already been stripped of forest. According to a report from the Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP), at least 1,250 square kilometers (480 square miles) was deforested in early 2019 and then set alight later in the year to prepare the land for agricultural use. With scientists projecting an increase in this destructive combination of deforestation closely followed by burning over the coming years, conservationists are scrambling to find out how the destruction is affecting the region’s spectacular wildlife. In a recent study, researchers used the Amazon’s top predator, the jaguar (Panthera onca), as a benchmark species to examine the effects of deforestation-linked habitat loss. “It is commonplace to see in newspapers and on TV the numbers of hectares deforested or burned in the Amazon, but it really intrigued me what this would mean for jaguars,” Fernando Tortato, conservation scientist for Panthera, the global wild cat conservation organization and study co-author, told Mongabay in an email. The research team from the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul, the government-funded Centro Nacional de Pesquisa e Conservação de Mamíferos Carnívoros (CENAP-ICMBio), and Panthera arrived at their findings by overlaying satellite deforestation data from Brazil’s National Space Research Institute (INPE) with jaguar population estimates. The findings, published in Conservation Science and Practice, estimate that 1,422 jaguars — 1.8% of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

