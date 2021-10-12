Follow the butterfly: Rediscovery of ‘extinct’ plants highlights Sri Lanka’s new red list

COLOMBO — Himesh Dilruwan Jayasinghe was on a butterfly chase in Sri Lanka’s Knuckles Mountains, in the Indian Ocean island’s central highlands. He’d tracked down a rare butterfly known as the small leopard, named after the markings on its wings, and was moving in for a closer look at the eggs it had laid in a host plant. Suddenly he found himself transfixed. Not by the butterfly, or its eggs, but by the plant itself. Here was a Rinorea decora plant, not seen since 1888, and categorized as extinct on Sri Lanka’s last red list of threatened plants, updated in 2012. Jayasinghe’s discovery is one of many serendipitous revelations documented in the newly updated red list. (Though called the National Red List 2020, it was published this year.) Recorded as extinct in 2012, Rinorea decora was rediscovered during a chase for a rare butterfly. Image courtesy of Himesh Jayasinghe. The new red list revives three of the five plants declared extinct in the 2012 edition. Along with R. decora, they include R. bengalensis and Crudia zeylanica, all rediscovered by Jayasinghe himself. He found the latter two plants outside protected areas while conducting environmental impact assessments prior to the construction of roads. Shorea ovalifolia is a plant last seen in 1911 and listed as possibly extinct. It was rediscovered in 2019 when a plant enthusiast using a Facebook group alerted others. Image courtesy of Bhathiya Gopallawa/Lasitha Prageeth. Rediscovering extinct plants Plant conservation isn’t nearly as glamorous a field as conservation of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

