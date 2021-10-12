Indonesia urged to improve policies protecting fishing vessel workers

JAKARTA/BATAM, Indonesia — National policies in Indonesia fail to provide full protection for deckhands working at home and abroad, experts say. Reports of labor right violations against Indonesian mariners have been globally reported. Upon recruitment, they’re poorly trained, forced to sign exploitative contracts, and often given onerous payment schemes, experts say. When they’re on board the vessels, these crews face potentially deadly working conditions, including overwork, physical and mental abuse, and being given substandard food. Many of the vessels that employ Indonesian deckhands also engage in illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing. Those that work on boats from neighboring countries are often caught operating illegally inside Indonesian waters. In other cases, they work on foreign distant-water fishing vessels that deliberately catch protected endangered species. Maritime observers are calling on the Indonesian government to strengthen the regulations for recruitment, placement, repatriation and legal reparation for crews aboard foreign and domestic vessels. Mohammad Abdi Suhufan, national coordinator for the NGO Destructive Fishing Watch (DFW) Indonesia, said the deckhand recruitment process lacks full transparency and justice. Meanwhile, the lax inspections at sea and ports by authorities have failed to tackle the issue, he added. Indonesian fishing crews aboard a local vessel. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. The Indonesian labor and transportation ministries have historically presided over parallel licensing regimes for migrant fisher recruitment, even as some local governments also issue permits. The lack of clarity over which agency is responsible has allowed fly-by-night recruiters to flourish, endangering…This article was originally published on Mongabay

