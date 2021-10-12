Wildlife Photographer of the Year: ‘Explosive sex’ wins top prize

From BBC
It’s like an explosion underwater. Several camouflage groupers rush to release their sperm as a female fish drops a burst of eggs.
This image taken at Fakarava Atoll in the Pacific has earned Laurent Ballesta the prestigious title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year (WPY).
Jury chair Roz Kidman Cox said it was a technical tour de force.
“It’s partly the setting, taken during a full Moon, but also the timing of it, knowing when to take the picture.”
The annual spawning of camouflage groupers occurs in July. It’s been known to draw up to 20,000 fish, along with many reef sharks looking for a meal. Overfishing threatens the groupers, but this picture was captured in a reserve that gives them some protection.
“We spent five years in this place, 3,000 hours of diving, to get this particular moment,” Ballesta said.
“I’m attached to this picture because of the shape of the cloud of eggs: it looks like an upside-down question mark. It’s a question of the future of these eggs because only one in one million will (survive to) become an adult, but it’s maybe more symbolic of the future of nature. It’s a very important question about the future of nature.”
As well as celebrating WPY’s Grand Prize, the French photographer also wins the competition’s Underwater category.
Ten-year old Vidyun R Hebbar from India