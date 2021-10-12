Wildlife Photographer of the Year: ‘Explosive sex’ wins top prize

“We spent five years in this place, 3,000 hours of diving, to get this particular moment,” Ballesta said.

“I’m attached to this picture because of the shape of the cloud of eggs: it looks like an upside-down question mark. It’s a question of the future of these eggs because only one in one million will (survive to) become an adult, but it’s maybe more symbolic of the future of nature. It’s a very important question about the future of nature.”