Climate change in India: The young inventor’s solar-powered ironing cart

Ironing vendors are common across India. The irons are heated using charcoal, a fuel that contributes to air pollution. But Vinisha Umashankar, a 14-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu, has found a clean solution.

Vinisha’s invention has been nominated for this year’s Earthshot Prize.

