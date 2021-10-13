Lords return Environment Bill to the Commons with big changes

From BBC
Shareclose
The Environment Bill is heading back to the House of Commons, having been significantly changed by the Lords.
Peers made 14 amendments to the bill, in the face of government opposition.
Changes include a demand for government to declare a biodiversity and climate change emergency, improve protection for ancient woodland and to eliminate sewage discharges into rivers.
The government is now under pressure to get the bill passed, having previously said it would be law before COP 26.
Last month, environment minister Lord Goldsmith said it was in the “national and international interest” for the bill to be become law before the November climate conference in Glasgow.
And speaking to the i in July, he suggested delaying the bill could mean “weakening our hand in these extraordinarily important climate and environment negotiations”.
However, time is running out as both the House of Commons and House of Lords have to agree any changes to the bill before it can become law.
A spokesperson for the environment department said: “We continue to work across parliament to complete its passage into law as soon as possible”, adding “we will look closely at amendments passed at Report stage and consider how to respond when the Environment Bill returns to the House of Commons”.
The government says its bill, which was published by the government back in 2019, aims to improve air and water quality, tackle plastic pollution,
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Climate change: Carbon emissions from rich countries rose rapidly in 2021
-
Immerse yourself in nature with these 2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year images
-
Fate of Malaysian forests stripped of protection points to conservation stakes
-
Forests falling for cashew monocultures: A ‘repeated mistake’ in Côte d’Ivoire (commentary)