Star Trek star William Shatner ready to boldly go into space

From BBC
Hollywood actor William Shatner will later become the oldest personto go to space when he takes a ride in the Blue Origin sub-orbital capsule.
The 90-year-old, who played Captain James T Kirk in the Star Trek films and TV series, says he is looking forward to seeing Earth from a new perspective.
He will blast off from the Texas desert with three other individuals.
His trip aboard the rocket system, developed by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, should last about 10 minutes.
Shatner will get to experience a short period of weightlessness as he climbs to a maximum altitude just above 60 miles (100km). He will also be able to see the curvature of the Earth through the capsule’s big windows.
“I want to have the vision, I want to see space,” the Canadian star told reporters earlier this week.
“I want to see the Earth. I want to see what we need to do to save Earth. I want to have a perspective that hasn’t been shown to me before.”
Blue Origin is targeting a launch for 09:00 local time (15:00 BST).
Mr Shatner will be joined on the flight by Audrey Powers, a Blue Origin vice president; Chris Boshuizen, who co-founded the Earth-imaging satellite company Planet; and Glen de Vries, an executive with the French healthcare software corporation Dassault Systèmes.
They have been given a couple of days’