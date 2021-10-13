To predict forest loss in protected areas, look at nearby unprotected forest

Protected forests, such as those in national parks, are unlikely to be cut down when surrounded by intact forests. Conversely, when a protected forest’s neighboring lands are degraded, it’s likely that deforestation will encroach into the protected area as well, according to a new study. The study, which analyzed satellite images of protected forests worldwide, concluded that the extent of forest cover around a protected area is an effective predictor of future forest loss. When more than 90% of a protected area’s surrounding land remains forested, it is likely to experience little or no deforestation. But when adjacent forest cover drops below 20%, the protected area is likely to start losing forest cover at the same rate as surrounding forests, as if it is no longer protected, the study found. Researchers, whose paper was published August in Current Biology, gathered satellite images of every protected forest in the world from 2000 to 2018 and used Google Earth to analyze the relationship between forest loss within protected areas and forest loss in zones extending 5 kilometers (3 miles) from their boundaries. They then predicted deforestation risk in protected areas worldwide up to 2036, highlighting at-risk national parks including Ankarafantsika and Kirindy Mitea in Madagascar, Virunga and Bassin de la Lufira in the Congo Basin, and more. The study was inspired by first author Buřivalová’s visit to the Masoala National Park in Madagascar 10 years ago. Image courtesy of Zuzana Buřivalová. The study was inspired by first author Buřivalová’s visit to the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay