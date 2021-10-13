To spot wild-caught birds in pet trade, researchers zoom into isotopic detail

For pet enthusiasts, buying an exotic, rare or endangered species can be done legally, and many pet owners want to obey the law. The problem is that illegally obtained animals, captured from the wild, are often mixed in with legally obtained animals, making them indistinguishable to a buyer. Moreover, sellers sometimes lie about a pet’s true origins. To combat this, researchers from Hong Kong University have developed a forensic tool that could help both officials and pet buyers know the truth about an animal’ origins. “Imagine the government going to the bird market and requiring samples from bird owners and you could test to see whether these birds have actually been captive-bred or not,” said Caroline Dingle from Hong Kong University, co-lead author of a recent study in Animal Conservation that describes the technology. For now, Dingle and her colleagues have only developed the tool for one species — the yellow-crested cockatoo (Cacatua sulphurea), a critically endangered parrot native to Indonesia — but it could be developed for other species. Cockatoos nest in tree cavities, many of which are found in the urban parks in Hong Kong’s city centre. Photo: Astrid Andersson. If the technology is fully realized and applied, it would mean a massive step toward properly identifying illegally captured animals and cracking down on the illegal pet trade. It’s all in the diet To uncover an individual bird’s origin, the researchers turned to stable isotope analysis, a technique previously used for research ranging from bird migration studies to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

