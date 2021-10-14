Climate change: Carbon emissions from rich countries rose rapidly in 2021

From BBC
Carbon emissions are rebounding strongly and are rising across the world’s 20 richest nations, according to a new study.
The Climate Transparency Report says that CO2 will go up by 4% across the G20 group this year, having dropped 6% in 2020 due to the pandemic.
China, India, Argentina are set to exceed their 2019 emissions levels.
The authors say that the continued use of fossil fuels is undermining efforts to rein in temperatures.
With just two weeks left until the critical COP26 climate conference opens in Glasgow, the task facing negotiators is stark.
One of the key goals of the gathering is to take steps to keep the important 1.5C temperature threshold alive and within reach.
With the world currently around 1.1C warmer than pre-industrial times, limiting future incremental increases is extremely challenging.
If Glasgow is going to succeed on this question, then the countries that create the most carbon will have to put ambitious policies into place.
The evidence from this new report is that it isn’t happening fast enough.
The G20 group is responsible for around 75% of global emissions, which fell significantly last year as economies were closed down in response to Covid-19.
But this year’s rebound is being powered by fossil fuel, especially coal.
According to the report, compiled by 16 research organisations and
