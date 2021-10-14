Fashionable farming – the people growing their own clothes

From BBC
Back in April a team of about 30 volunteers started work on a grand plan – to grow their own clothes.
On a patch of unused land in the Lancashire town of Blackburn, they planted the seeds of two crops – flax and woad.
Fast-forward to early August and they harvested the small field beside the Leeds & Liverpool Canal.
The flax has since been broken, scutched, hackled, spun, and woven to create the fabric linen.
Meanwhile, the woad leaves were heated and then cooled in water to create natural indigo dye to colour the linen blue.
This Saturday, a portion of the linen will go on display at Blackburn Museum and Art Gallery.
This is taking place as part of the month-long British Textile Biennial 2021 festival of UK fabric and clothing production, being held at 13 venues across east Lancashire.
The flax and woad were grown and turned into linen and dye by a fashion collaborative called Homegrown Homespun.
This comprises Community Clothing, a fashion company and social enterprise that does all its manufacturing in the UK; North West England Fibreshed, an association of textile professionals; and The Super Slow Way, the organisers of the aforementioned textile festival.
Blackburn, Manchester, and Lancashire in general were once at the centre of global textile manufacturing. But after World War Two the industry went into sharp decline, as production shifted overseas to countries with cheaper manufacturing set-ups.