Malaysia’s Indigenous Penan block roads to stop logging in Borneo

Indigenous Penan tribespeople have set up road blocks to stop a timber company from logging on land in Malaysian Borneo that they consider part of their ancestral heritage. The Penan erected their first blockade at Long Ajeng in the Upper Baram region of Sarawak state on Sept. 9, and their second in Long Pakan in the Middle Baram region on Sept. 22. Both the Long Ajeng and Long Pakan villagers claim that timber giant Samling illegally encroached on Penan land, logging trees without their consent. The headmen of these villages say they immediately filed police reports after discovering the encroachment, and only established the blockades after authorities failed to take action to stop Samling. Following the Long Ajeng blockade, 12 community leaders from around Sarawak sent a joint letter to Chief Minister Abang Johari Tun Openg, the equivalent of the state governor. They called on the government to intervene and stop Samling from logging the last primeval forests in the Upper Baram region, which is designated as a protected area. However, the state government has been slow to respond. "The government and loggers control the forests," Penan leader and activist Balang Nalan told Mongabay. Samling machinery at work in Long Pakan in Sarawak's Upper Baram area. Samling rejects allegations that it has operated without consent on Penan land. Image courtesy of Penan activists. Disputed land tenure The logging problem faced by Sarawak's Indigenous communities stems from land surveys carried out following the enactment of Sarawak's 1958 Land Code.

