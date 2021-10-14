One third of UK farmers could be depressed – survey

From BBC
More than a third of people in UK farming could be suffering from depression, according to a new survey of wellbeing in agriculture.
Women farmers reported particularly high levels of anxiety.
The causes of stress include financial pressure, physical pain, the Covid-19 pandemic, regulations and bad weather.
The findings come as pig farmers are reporting distress at having to kill their animals due to a shortage of abattoir workers.
The lack of workers to slaughter and process the pigs is being blamed on a range of factors including Brexit and Covid.
The survey by the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) spoke to 15,000 people in UK farming and is thought to be the largest of its kind.
Sophie Hope runs a poultry and pig farm in Witcombe, Cheltenham, that her grandad started in the 1930s. She says she has periods of feeling low and anxious, and shutting herself off.
“Farming can be very volatile. There are times when we make OK money and there are times when we don’t,” she explains.
The pressure of keeping the farm going for her young son and family, as well as 20 employees, also keeps her awake at night.
“It can be crucifying. Sometimes I don’t want to complain because I have a wonderful life here – it’s more the pressure of keeping it going long-term for myself and everyone who’s invested in the business.”
She says pig farmers are struggling, particularly at the