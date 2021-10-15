30×30 is not a one-size-fits-all biodiversity target (commentary)

The recently issued Kunming Declaration from the High-Level Segment of the United Nations Biodiversity Conference lays the foundation for the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) to be negotiated next year. Its stated goal is to reverse the extinction crisis and build an “ecological civilization,” and it includes an important reference to a new proposed area-based target: “Noting the call of many countries to protect and conserve 30 per cent of land and sea areas through well-connected systems of protected areas and other effective area-based conservation measures by 2030…” A coalition of governments and NGOs, the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, called for this new target, which is known as “30×30” by insiders. The target was endorsed by the G7 in May 2021, and the coalition now numbers 68 countries. Even the United States, which is not a party to the convention, has signaled under Biden’s administration that it too will adopt a 30% target. River in the Amazon rainforest. Photo by Rhett A. Butler. This is an important development. With a little over 16% of the world’s lands and inland waters under formal protection, we have lost more than two-thirds of all vertebrate life on the planet since 1970. This is not just a tragedy for nature, it is a tragedy for humanity. Biodiversity is what animates resilient, thriving ecosystems. And when ecosystems thrive, people thrive. Healthy ecosystems prevent outbreaks of novel viruses like COVID-19 (Everard et al. 2020). They recharge rivers and aquifers supplying water to irrigate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

