As seizures of poached giant clams rise, links to ivory trade surface

In April 2021, authorities in the Philippines made a notable discovery. On a beachfront property on Sitio Green Island in Palawan province, they found shell after shell of giant clams, all protected species, laid out on the sand. The stockpile of shells weighed more than 200 metric tons, and their commercial value was estimated at around 1.2 billion Philippine pesos ($23.6 million), making this the most substantial confiscation in Palawan. This seizure wasn’t an isolated incident. In the past five years, authorities have reported making 13 similar seizures of clamshells across the Philippines, where federal law prohibits the gathering, possession or trade of seven of the 12 known giant clam species. Violators face fines or imprisonment. The frequency of these seizures led investigators working with Netherlands-based NGO Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC) to identify the giant clamshell trade as a “cause of concern.” A new report released Oct. 6 by the organization suggests the trade most likely has links with organized crime syndicates. It could also be endangering elephants due to the possibility that carvers are using giant clamshells as ivory substitutes, the report says. It also pinpoints China and Japan as potential markets of concern, although it notes that very little is known about the trade in these countries. “We thought this was an important issue to flag,” Olivia Swaak-Goldman, executive director of WJC, told Mongabay in a phone interview. “Giant clams are not quite as charismatic as other iconic species … and they often get overlooked. And yet, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay