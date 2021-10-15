Guatemala tightens cattle ranching rules, but can they stop deforestation?

Guatemala is getting ready to implement new regulatory programs for the cattle industry in hopes of slowing the rate of deforestation in some of the country’s most at-risk tropical forests. The government has invested in quarantine pens for cattle raised in Petén, a department that has struggled to prevent cattle ranching from encroaching on the 2-million-hectare (5.2-million-acre) Mayan Biosphere Reserve. The pens are being built on the border town of El Ceibo, one of the area’s only formal crossing points into Mexico, with the goal of better monitoring the thousands of cattle that are exported from Guatemala each year. Most of Petén, especially along the border, is uninhabited forest without formal roads, making it easy for cattle ranchers operating illegally within the reserve to use hidden routes for smuggling animals into rural Mexico, where many are subsequently “laundered” into legal herds. This year, Guatemala has exported nearly 7,000 head of cattle to Mexico, generating around $3.5 million, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food. In the last few years, the industry has also become Guatemala’s fifth-largest export to the U.S., according to the USDA. “The government is looking for a way to do this in a sustainable way,” said Luis Fernando Guerra, a veterinarian field coordinator for the Wildlife Conservation Society in Guatemala. “It is realizing that it’s the only way to be competitive in a world where cattle ranching has such a large environmental impact.” Until recently, veterinarians in Guatemala have had to travel to each cattle…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay