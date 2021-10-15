Mark Hankinson: Top huntsman guilty of encouraging illegal fox hunting

From BBC
A senior fox hunter has been found guilty of encouraging and assisting people to evade the ban on fox hunting.
Recordings of Mark Hankinson, a director of the Master of Foxhounds Association, speaking to around 100 senior hunters in two private webinars in August 2020 were leaked online.
The prosecution argued he was giving advice on how to avoid the law.
The defence said he was advising what to do if saboteurs disrupt legal hunts.
At Westminster court Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram said “I am sure that the defendant through his words was giving advice on how to illegally hunt with dogs.”
The videos of Mr Hankinson came to light when they were leaked to anti-hunting groups and then posted online.
Fox hunting was made illegal in the Hunting Act 2004. Many organisations instead turned to trail hunting which involves laying a scent for hounds to chase instead of a live animal.
The verdict could lead to landowners such as the National Trust and Lake District National Park permanently withdrawing permission for trail hunts on their land.
The trial at Westminster Magistrates Court took place over three days in September. Clips of the video recordings were played in court.
The case rested on the context of the advice Mr Hankinson gave in the webinars.
In the recordings he told participants “if you’ve got saboteurs out with you in any shape or form we need to have clear, visible, plausible trail laying being done throughout the day.”
“It’s a lot easier