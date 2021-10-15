Math campus multiplies threats to Rio de Janeiro’s dwindling Atlantic Forest

RIO DE JANEIRO – Horto, a secluded neighborhood in the south of Rio de Janeiro with a view of the famed Christ the Redeemer statue, is enveloped by forest. Tropical trees with their sprawling branches and fanned leaves encircle the small houses and hang over the gardens of the area’s 2,000 residents. Marmosets scurry across telephone wires, toucans fly overhead, and the air is filled with the buzz of cicadas. People and nature have lived here side by side for decades, thanks to the presence of a still-standing patch of the Atlantic Forest, a biome that stretches south into Paraguay and Argentina, but which has lost 80% of its cover in Brazil alone. Despite the tranquil surroundings, Horto is the scene of high tension between the low-income residents and large organizations over possession of the land. Since the 1990s, hundreds of families have faced eviction threats as organizations that include Rio’s famed Botanical Garden litigate for control of the land. At the root of the latest threat to Horto is the development of a new campus of the Institute for Pure and Applied Mathematics (IMPA), a government research and education center, that calls for removing 255 trees from the Atlantic Forest. Residents at Horto meet with Chico Alencar, a Rio de Janeiro city councilor, to discuss their worries, concerns and options regarding the construction of a new campus for the Institute for Pure and Applied Mathematics (IMPA) in the city’s Horto neighborhood. Image courtesy of Mari Moraes. An image of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

