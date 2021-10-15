Tanzanian gold miners ten times more likely to die from road injuries, study finds

Mining areas are dangerous for many reasons: they’re linked to a heightened risk of cancer, poisoning, heart and respiratory diseases. Now, researchers have identified a hitherto overlooked hazard: roads. Miners were 10 times more likely to die of traffic-related injuries than people who did not work in mining, according to a new study of Tanzania’s gold mines published in PLOS Global Public Health. “We are not paying attention to road injury, but it is indeed a leading cause of death in these communities,” said Isaac Lyatuu, a public health specialist at Ifakara Health Institute in Dar es Salaam and first author of the paper. Focusing on the wider region rather than just the extraction zone is important to fully map the imprint of these operations, he said. Africa has a third of the global stock of metals and minerals and hosts around 700 active large-scale mining sites. Modern technologies — from mobile phones that use cobalt, to lithium-ion batteries — are fueling the expansion of extractive activity on the continent. Gold mining is big in Tanzania, accounting for nearly 90% of the East African nation’s mineral exports. The major importers of this gold are India, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland. Location of the mining areas and the study sites (left) including location where the verbal autopsy interview occurred (right). The Mgusu ward was carved out of the Mtakuja ward. Image courtesy of Lyatuu, I. et al. Researchers tracked deaths in communities that live in the shadow of Tanzania’s two largest gold mines,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

