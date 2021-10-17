Earthshot Prize: William and Kate joined by stars for awards ceremony

From BBC
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at London’s Alexandra Palace for the first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.
The prize was set up by Prince William to reward those trying to save the planet.
Five winners, each receiving £1m, will be announced at the ceremony, which is airing on BBC One at 20:00 BST.
Stars including Emma Watson, Dame Emma Thompson, David Oyelowo and Mo Salah will hand out awards.
Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and KSI will also perform music.
No celebrities have flown to London and guests were asked to “consider the environment” when choosing an outfit – with Watson wearing a dress made from 10 different dresses from Oxfam.
The Earthshot prize’s name is a reference to the “Moonshot” ambition of 1960s America, which saw then-President John F Kennedy pledge to get a man on the Moon within a decade.
Prince William has previously suggested that rather than people setting their sights on space tourism, the world’s top minds should instead focus on saving Earth.
He hopes the prize will help to find solutions to the planet’s environmental problems and tackle the pessimism that many feel about climate change.
The prize – launched a year ago – will give £1m to five projects that provide inspiring and innovative solutions to problems facing the planet each year from now until the end of the decade.
Fifteen finalists have already