Nebra Sky Disc: British Museum to display world’s ‘oldest map of stars’

From BBC
Shareclose
An ancient object thought to be the world’s oldest map of the stars is to go on display at the British Museum.
The Nebra Sky Disc is widely believed to be 3,600 years old, dating from the Bronze Age.
The bronze disc was unearthed in Germany in 1999 and is considered one of the most important archaeological finds of the 20th Century.
But its discovery has also been controversial, with a small number of scholars disputing its authenticity.
The Nebra disc measures about 30cm and has a blue-green patina emblazoned with gold symbols representing the Sun, Moon, stars, solstices and other cosmic phenomena.
According to Unesco, which includes the artefact on its global list of important historic documents, the disc gives a unique glimpse into humanity’s early knowledge of the heavens.
It belongs to Germany’s State Museum of Prehistory in Halle but is being loaned to the British Museum – the first time it has been loaned abroad in 15 years.
The British Museum said it would go on show as part of an exhibition on Stonehenge, opening in February.
“It’s going to be eye-opening,” said Neil Wilkin, curator of The World Of Stonehenge exhibition.
“The Nebra Sky Disc and the sun pendant are two of the most remarkable surviving objects from Bronze Age Europe,” he said.
“Both have only recently been unearthed, literally, after remaining hidden in the ground for over three millennia.
“We’re delighted that they will both be key pieces in our once-in-a-lifetime Stonehenge