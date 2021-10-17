The climate activists who want Norway to end oil and gas production

From BBC
As world leaders prepare for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November, soaring gas prices in Europe have exposed the continent’s deep dependence on fossil fuels. Young climate activists in Norway are asking European judges to stop their government allowing more drilling for oil and gas.
Reporter: BBC Europe correspondent Nick Beake
Producer: Kate Vandy
Filmed and edited by: Maarten Willems
More on climate summit
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.