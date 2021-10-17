The nightmare of India’s tallest rubbish mountain

From the gloopy trash, she usually picks up plastic bottles, glass and wire to sell in the city’s thriving waste markets. But most of all she looks out for broken mobile phones.

Every few weeks, Farha finds a “dead” mobile phone in the trash. She digs into her meagre savings and gets it repaired. Once it flickers to life, she spends her evenings watching films, playing video games, texting and calling friends.