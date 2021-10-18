Amazonian ecosystems and peoples on the brink – it is time for a new vision (commentary)

A code red for humanity. These were the words of the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, summarizing the strong messages of the latest IPCC report on climate change. Among the most urgent messages is the unequivocal human influence on the climate system, the increased frequency and intensity of extreme events, and the earlier than previously predicted reaching the 1.5oC threshold. With recent surges in deforestation that are devastating the most extensive tropical forest on Earth, we must also announce a code red for the Amazon. Saving existing forests from continued deforestation and degradation and restoring ecosystems is one of the most urgent tasks of our time to preserve the Amazon and its people and address the global risk and impacts of climate change. The Amazon Forest includes key sinks and sources of greenhouse gases and carries massive flows of water among its rivers, trees, and atmosphere that strongly influence the Earth’s climate systems. The mosaic of ecosystems extends from the high Andes to the lowland Amazon. It houses the most extraordinary biodiversity on Earth, with more than 10% of the plant and animal species globally. Creek in the Amazon rainforest in Colombia. Photo by Rhett A. Butler / Mongabay. Around 47 million people live in the Amazon Basin, nearly 2.8 million Indigenous peoples with more than 350 ethnic groups in the Pan-Amazon, around 60 of which remain in voluntary isolation. However, the current Indigenous population represents just a remnant of the 8 to 10 million people living in the Amazon before European colonization.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

