COP26: Does a climate summit need 25,000 people? And more questions

From BBC
Shareclose
It’s two weeks until the start of the crucial COP26 climate summit in Glasgow – one of the biggest ever world meetings on how to tackle global warming.
But what’s it all about? BBC News science correspondent Matt McGrath answers some of your questions.
Does COP26 really need 25,000 people there? They will generate a lot of CO2, so why can’t many elements be online? – David, Birmingham
The pandemic might be seen as the perfect moment for the UN to use technology for negotiations, and it was attempted during a preparatory meeting for COP in June, which ran for three weeks.
Unfortunately, it didn’t go well – time-zone and technology challenges made it almost impossible for countries with limited resources, progress was limited and decisions were put off.
As a result, many developing nations have insisted on having an in-person COP. They feel that it is far easier for their voices to be ignored on a dodgy Zoom connection.
They also bring a lived experience of climate change that it is critical for rich countries to hear first-hand.
There’s some evidence that this works. In 2015, the presence of island states and vulnerable nations was key to securing the commitment to limit temperature changes to 1.5C in the Paris Agreement.
What pressure will be put on the countries contributing the most to climate change? – David Neil, Bolton
It depends whether you mean the countries now contributing the most to carbon pollution, or the ones that have done so historically.
This difference is an important part