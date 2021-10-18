Drones are a knife in the gunfight against poaching. But they’re leveling up

In 2016, during the height of the rhino poaching war, field rangers in Kruger National Park in South Africa saw sobering scenes day after day. The field reports showed just how bleak the situation was. One log entry described discovery of “an adult female white rhino carcass … suspected to have been shot by the same poachers that killed the male, but both her horns were found intact and registered. The carcass was also estimated to be about 5 days old.” In just one week, the Kruger National Park log reported more than 40 rhino carcasses. Five years later, these scenes are playing out with less frequency, but still happening at unsustainable rates. “The government will tell you that the number of poaching incidents has decreased. Therefore, we’re winning the war on poaching,” says Robert Miller, founder of The Eye Above Anti-poaching Drone Project in South Africa. “What they’re not saying is the rhino population has crashed to such an extent that it’s becoming harder to find a rhino to poach.” A ranger at Kruger National Park in South Africa searches for a bullet inside a rhino carcass for poaching evidence. Image courtesy of Graham Dyer. The two rhino species found in Africa are the white rhino (Ceratotherium simum) and the black rhino (Diceros bicornis). White rhinos are classified as near threatened by the IUCN, with about 18,000 individuals left in the declining population. In Kruger National Park, once believed to house the largest white rhino population in the world,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay