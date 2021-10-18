How energy flexibility can save us money and cut carbon

From BBC
Imagine your future home as an energy hub storing electricity from the grid when clean wind power is plentiful, and then selling it back – at a profit – when demand surges elsewhere.
For Sussex grandmother Kate Giammatteo, that future is happening right now.
She has batteries bolted to the front of her Worthing flat that do just that, and they are forecast to cut her energy bill by £173 a year.
And what’s good for Kate will be good for the country, because as the UK shifts to electric heating and electric cars to meet its climate goals, the demand for electricity is expected to double by 2050.
Already the sector is under pressure to ramp up renewables, because Prime Minister Boris Johnson has mandated that all electricity must come from zero-carbon sources by 2035.
Much of the extra energy will be generated by wind power, which is clean and cheap – but – of course – dependent on the wind.
That leaves an intermittent hole in supplies. This can be by increasing energy storage using batteries or other technologies – but experts say part of the gap can be filled by enabling consumers to use electricity more flexibly.
That’s where Kate fits in. The tale of her giant battery offers a glimpse of an energy future in which appliances will use power when it’s plentiful, and conserve it when it’s scarce.
So, you could allow your freezer to turn off for a short time to save power, and your washing machine to