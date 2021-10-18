The battle to make lighter life-saving body armour

From BBC
Rory Copinger-Symes retired from the Royal Marines last year, having joined up in 1983.
During his decades of service he saw a dramatic change in the equipment he was given, particularly body armour.
“Body armour evolved over my 37 years,” the retired Brigadier says. “It became more effective but frankly it got heavier, which was a problem.”
For the last several decades, modern body armour has been made from synthetic fibres such as Kevlar, combined with either metal or ceramic plates known as trauma plates.
While good at stopping bullets and other threats, that combination was heavier than previous materials which included multiple layers of ballistic nylon and sometimes fibreglass plates.
While Mr Copinger-Symes says the Kevlar body armour is “not particularly uncomfortable”, it has drawbacks.
“Obviously when worn in hot climates it is not pleasant,” he explains. “As a consequence of the weight of the body armour we would tend to limit other items carried – but weapons and ammunition were essential.”
The weight and comfort issues of body armour are common to all armed forces.
A fully equipped version of the US Army’s Improved Outer Tactical Vest, complete with four ballistic plates and collar and groin protectors, can weigh almost 30lb (14kg).
That’s a lot more than the Vietnam-era vest which weighed just 8lb (3.6kg).
Each additional pound of body armour adds to already enormous loads for modern soldiers.
With weapons, food, batteries and other gear, US infantry in Iraq and Afghanistan sometimes carried