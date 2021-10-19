Climate change: Is the UK on track to meet its targets?

From BBC
The UK has committed to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions to net zero by 2050.
Net zero is the point at which the country is taking as much of these climate-changing gases out of the atmosphere as it is putting in.
As part of this promise, the government has a target to cut emissions by 78% by 2035, compared with 1990 levels.
But a group of experts that advises the government says Boris Johnson’s government has credible policies in place to deliver only about a fifth of this cut.
Successive governments have been relatively successful in cutting emissions from energy – they fell by 40% between 1990 and 2019, with a big chunk of this coming from closing coal-fired power stations and spending money on solar, wind and nuclear energy.
The UK is a world leader in offshore wind. It currently has capacity of about 10GW, which the government has promised to quadruple by 2030. An increase to 40GW would generate enough energy to power every home in the UK.
The increase is achievable, but energy companies are worried the price they are paid for wind energy is dropping rapidly – this squeezes their revenues and could limit further investment.
There will also need to be much more energy storage for times when the wind does not blow.
The Committee on Climate Change (CCC) has also advised the government that all gas-fired power stations where carbon is emitted and not captured should be phased out