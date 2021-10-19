Environment bill: Green groups dismay as ministers reject changes

From BBC
Environmental campaigners have expressed disappointment after the government confirmed it would reject almost all the changes made to the Environment Bill by the House of Lords.
The changes included greater protection for ancient woodland, and a legal duty on water companies to reduce sewage damage to rivers.
The Commons will debate later whether to accept the Lords’ amendments.
However, without ministers’ support they are likely to be rejected by MPs.
The Greener UK coalition said the government’s decision was “hugely disappointing,” especially ahead of this month’s COP26 climate summit.
But the government said it would be bringing forward its own changes to the bill, to demonstrate “global leadership” before the conference in Glasgow.
The government says the bill – which was published in 2019 – is designed to improve air and water quality, tackle plastic pollution, restore wildlife, and protect the climate.
Some of its measures apply only in England, or in England and Wales – but there are a number of UK-wide provisions.
The law sets up a new independent watchdog – the Office for Environmental Protection – to monitor progress on improving the environment.
During the bill’s passage through the House of Lords, peers voted for an amendment which sought to strengthen the watchdog’s powers.
They also voted to reverse a government move to exempt defence, national security and fiscal policy from a requirement to consider environmental