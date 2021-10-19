In Guinea, an illegal $6b gold ‘bonanza’ threatens endangered chimpanzees

On July 19, Australian mining firm Predictive Discovery posted a breathless press release on its website. “Bonanza”-grade gold had been discovered at its Bankan exploration site in a remote part of eastern Guinea. Drilling samples were indicating that the deposits at the site were massive — 3.65 million ounces, the company later estimated, worth more than $6 billion at current market prices. The find was a vindication of Predictive Discovery’s expansion strategy in West Africa, which in the last few years had included a vast array of new sites dotted across Guinea along with neighboring Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. In the weeks following its announcement, the company’s share price nearly doubled, as investors rushed to get in on what looked like one of the biggest gold discoveries in recent West African history. What Predictive Discovery left out of its jubilant release, though, was that the location of the drilling site, along with its work there, was illegal. Predictive Discovery’s “Bankan Project,” and the exploration permits that cover it, lie inside the boundaries of Haut Niger National Park. As of 2009, the last year a census was carried out in the park, there were an estimated 500 western chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes verus) living in the savannas and woods of its core conservation area, called the Mafou forest. “[T]he HNNP remains one of the sites with the highest abundance of chimpanzees in West Africa,” its authors wrote. The 647,000-hectare (1.6-million-acre) park is also home to hippos, duikers, and a handful of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

