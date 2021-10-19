Light exhibits at Indonesian botanic garden spark commercialization concerns

An hour’s drive south of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, set against the backdrop of the volcanic Mount Salak, lies Bogor, whose frequent rainfall — even during the dry season — has earned it the nickname “Kota Hujan” (Rainy City). In 1817, the Dutch colonial government decided this lush and fertile location was ideal for an experimental garden for crops such as coffee, tea, oil palm and the quinine-producing cinchona tree to be introduced to the then-Dutch East Indies. After Indonesia declared independence in 1945, the new government developed the site into a botanical garden, heralding the birth of organized botany in the young nation along with several other scientific institutions. Two centuries after its creation, covering an area of 87 hectares (215 acres) and containing more than 15,000 species of trees, 300 orchid varieties and 5,359 other plant species, Kebun Raya Bogor, the Bogor Botanical Gardens, is one of the oldest and largest in the world. Earlier this year, the garden’s managing body, the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), in collaboration with private management company PT Mitra Natura Raya, installed an after-dark attraction at the garden, dubbed GLOW. With the backing of two of Indonesia’s biggest banks, it features decorative lighting exhibits and lighting projections on trees accompanied by music and narration. GLOW will “stimulate visitors’ imaginations with fictional stories of nocturnal plants and animals,” according to its website. Other features include an illuminated ornamental waterwheel, water fountains, floating lights, selfie spots, and two large gates bearing the bank…This article was originally published on Mongabay

