Orion: Nasa’s Moon ship ready to be attached to rocket

From BBC
Shareclose
Nasa’s next-generation spaceship is ready to be attached to a rocket that should send it to the Moon this year or in early 2022.
On Monday, the Orion spacecraft was moved between buildings at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center ahead of being lifted on to the powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.
For its upcoming flight, Orion will fly around the Moon without astronauts.
It’s part of a US plan to return people to the lunar surface this decade.
This programme is called Artemis – after the sister of Apollo – and could help establish a long-term human presence on Earth’s only natural satellite.
We’re really movin’!! pic.twitter.com/VhIPLFLZ2j
— NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (@NASAGroundSys) October 19, 2021 The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
The Orion vehicle that will be used on the Artemis-1 mission was transferred to the famous cuboid Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Kennedy.
It was being housed at another facility on the same site, where engineers had attached the spacecraft’s launch abort system, designed to propel Orion and its astronauts away from the rocket if an emergency occurs during a crewed launch.
Orion is the last key element to be lifted on to the 98m (322ft) -tall SLS launcher, which engineers have been assembling in the VAB since December 2020.
The three-week Artemis-1 mission will test the SLS and Orion before astronauts are allowed aboard for Artemis-2, which will loop around the Moon in late