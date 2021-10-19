Project maps soundscape of northern Adriatic and impact on marine life

Croatia’s Lošinj archipelago is home to a large resident population of bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops truncatus), which suffered a decline between 1995 and 2003. Driving the drop, among other factors, is the growing presence of tourist pleasure boats, which in the summer season frequent the waters of the archipelago. The presence of these boats represents a threat to the physical safety of dolphins, but also generates a disturbance more difficult to detect, but no less dangerous: noise. Bottlenose dolphins use sound waves to orient themselves, move and hunt and communicate; they are known to emit a wide variety of sounds, which can vary greatly in frequency, duration, and timing, depending on geography. The transmission and cultural learning of vocalizations makes them similar to regional dialects. Among the factors that influence these regional characteristics of dolphin sounds is the environmental disturbance that forces them into acoustic adaptation strategies. Studies have shown how, when exposed to sound pollution, dolphins can modify the frequency and timing of the sounds they emit. It’s similar to how we raise our voices when we try to talk during a concert. In terms of conservation, the exposure of dolphins to high levels of noise disturbance can lead to communication divergences that split populations of the same species, creating an ethological and reproductive barrier. Soundscape affects vocalization transmission and reception, and ultimately survival, so it could be the strongest selective pressure for acoustic emissions. And while their importance often underestimated, geographic variability and vocal identity are actually very important…This article was originally published on Mongabay

